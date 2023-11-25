NTPC Ltd. pays First Interim Dividend of Rs. 2,182 crore for FY 2023-24

Mumbai : NTPC Ltd. paid the First Interim dividend of Rs. 2,182 crore on 23rd November 2023 for the financial year 2023-24, being 22.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

This is the 31st consecutive year that NTPC Ltd. has paid dividend, underscoring its dedication to providing consistent returns to its investors.

As a key player in the Indian energy sector, NTPC Ltd. continues to drive excellence, sustainable growth, and shareholder satisfaction through its strategic initiatives and robust financial performance.