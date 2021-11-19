NTPC Darlipali sends 13 candidates for ITI Courses

Rourkela: Strengthening community development, NTPC Darlipali on Friday gave send-off to 13 candidates for pursuing two years full time ITI Course at CIPET, Bhubaneswar. The selected beneficiaries are from Project affected villages and will pursue the course under electrician and fitter trade, with complete residential facilities.

Speaking on the event, Shri A K Samaiyar (CGM, NTPC Darlipali) encouraged the students to study judiciously and emphasized upon hard work and dedication to make their families and village proud. Shri Samaiyar along with Shri Vijay Chand (GM, O&M) and Shri T K Bageshwar (GM, TS) distributed stationary kits along with bedding requirements.

NTPC Darlipali will bear all the expenditure for the 13 candidates, for two-years, amounting to Rs 30 lakhs approximately. Earlier also, 15 candidates were sponsored by NTPC Darlipali, and they will soon be appearing for their placement. NTPC Darlipali is committed for community development and improving the living standard of nearby villagers.

CIPET personnel Shri Abhimanyu Behera, the program coordinator for CIPET was also present during the meet. The program was encouraged and appreciated by everyone.

