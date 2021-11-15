NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters celebrated Birsa Munda’s Birth Anniversary

Ranchi: The Birsa Munda’s Birth Anniversary was celebrated at NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters,Ranchi on November 15,2021. Every year this day is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda, who led a rebellion against the British.

On the occasion, Regional Executive Director (Coal Mining), Shri Partha Mazumder paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda which was followed by Shri Amit Kumar Dubey.GM(Safety) ,Shri Alois Topno ,GM(HR) ,HODs and employees gathered as part of the celebration.

The august gathering of employees remembered Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s contribution and his important role in the struggle for India’s Independence on this special day.