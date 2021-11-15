Paksha By Tarinika welcomes Shruti Haasan as its brand ambassador

New Delhi: Paksha, a Tarinika brand, known for its exquisite high-quality 925 silver jewellery globally, has signed Shruti Haasan as brand ambassador. With the talented actress and musician as a muse, Paksha will bring forth its splendid line of jewellery with a fine amalgamation of timeless design and meticulous quality. The brand has some exciting campaigns planned with their muse, showcasing some of their best and boldest workmanship on her.

The brand campaigns will continue to focus on quality-led heirlooms and Shruti will feature in a series of photoshoots and video campaigns for the brand’s global launch. Shruti Haasan will be making appearances on advertising campaigns around the country and across many global platforms, representing the magnificent quality of Paksha.

Paksha, is thrilled to invite Shruti Haasan, a multifaceted personality, into their family. Shruti embodies Paksha’s values of being rooted in high-quality workmanship, providing luxury experience and being best-in-class. She is a woman who knows what she wants and would only stand for the highest of standards. She is confident, glamorous and one of the best in the industry.

Speaking about the association, Shruti Haasan for their upcoming collection that is an amalgamation of classic, traditional, and unique jewellery said, “It’s an honour for me to be associated with a global brand such as Paksha By Tarinika, which is a pioneer in the jewellery industry. I am delighted to carry the brand’s journey forward with some exciting new launches. Their jewellery is exquisite, and I am more than thrilled to be associated with the brand. Their workmanship would appeal to a wide audience around the world, ranging from young to wise for a variety of occasions. I have had a chance to wear and experience some of their best pieces and am thrilled to share that with everyone”.

The journey of Paksha began with special focus to offer high-quality 925 silver jewellery to customers worldwide. Naturally, Shruti’s persona resonates with the luxurious appeal of Paksha as a jewelry brand. Shruti Hassan will play a key part in positioning the brand’s portfolio globally, since the line is meticulously made for buyers with a sophisticated eye for detail. Having attained great prowess in high quality scaled sustainable production, the brand custodian Tarinika, has been in the jewellery making business for several decades now and will extend their expertise to Paksha as well.

Speaking on the exciting occasion, Sunaina Ramisetty at Paksha said, “Shruti is a powerhouse of talent and a natural fit for Paksha. With her multifaceted, vibrant, vivacious, and dazzling personality, she brings the right kind of panache for our brand. A multi-dimensional artist, Shruti is confident, bold, glamorous and embodies the brand’s philosophy in her own individual way. Paksha as a brand is created to make one feel truly special and we think with Shruti as our ambassador, we will share exactly that vision with our customers.”