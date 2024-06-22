NTPC Bongaigaon Launches Healthcare Project in MON District, Nagaland

Bongaigaon: NTPC Bongaigaon has embarked on a significant initiative to bolster healthcare services in MON district, Nagaland, with the launch of a project valued at 98.6 lakhs under its Corporate Social Responsibility. This project includes the provision of two Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances and two mortuary vans, aimed at enhancing emergency medical response and healthcare facilities in the region.

The memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for this project was signed recently, in an online ceremony. Shri Ajit Kumar Verma, IAS, MON district, signed on behalf of the district administration, while Shri Onkar Nath, Head of Human Resources from NTPC, Bongaigaon represented NTPC as signatories.

The event was attended by Shri Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project, Bongaigaon, Dr. Deepayan Paul, Chief Medical Officer, NTPC Bongaigaon, Shri Paresh Mathur, AGM (TS), Shri Rakesh Kumar, AGM (EEMG) highlighting NTPC’s commitment to the holistic development of North-East India.

Shri Akhilesh Singh highlighted NTPC’s dedication to sustainable development and its role as a responsible corporate citizen contributing positively to the communities it serves. Dr. Deepayan Paul emphasized the significance of the ambulances and mortuary vans in ensuring timely medical assistance and dignified handling of mortal remains, thereby enhancing healthcare infrastructure in MON district.

Shri Ajit Kumar Verma expressed his gratitude to NTPC for their generous contribution, acknowledging the impact this project will have on improving healthcare accessibility in MON district. He emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in addressing critical community needs and fostering sustainable development.

This initiative is part of NTPC’s efforts, reflecting its commitment to supporting healthcare infrastructure and overall community welfare in North-East India.