Department of Legal Affairs Hosts Yoga and Meditation Session on the occasion of 10th International Yoga Day

In celebration of the 10th International Yoga Day, yesterday the Department of Legal Affairs, in collaboration with The Heartfulness Society, has been conducting a series of Yoga and meditation sessions aimed at enhancing the mental and physical wellbeing of its staff. Yesterday marked the third day of this enriching program with about 100 enthusiastic participants. The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Rajiv Mani, Law Secretary, along with other senior officers and staff members. Dr. Mani Raman Subra, Mrs. Sharmila Samir Pendse, and Dr. Bindu Singhal from The Heartfulness Society guided the participants in various yoga and meditation techniques.

The sessions, aligned with this year’s theme “Yoga for self and society”, were designed to address the mental wellbeing of the staff, recognizing its profound impact on physical health. Aiming to promote physical and mental well-being among the department’s personnel, the event included a comprehensive one-hour session featuring meditation, stretching exercises, and various chair yoga and pranayama asanas. By integrating heartfulness practices into their routines, officers and officials of the Department embraced the opportunity to connect with their inner selves.

As the practice of Yoga and meditation continues to gain global recognition, the successful execution of the Yoga and meditation sessions is a testament to the Department’s commitment to holistic health and well-being.