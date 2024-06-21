NTPC Bongaigaon Celebrates International Yoga Day 2024 with Mass Yoga Session

NTPC Bongaigaon marked the 10th International Yoga Day with a mass yoga session at 7:00 AM today at the community hall. The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 100 individuals, including HODs, employees, representatives of the union and association, family members and members of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, and associates.

The session was conducted by Shri Rubul Das, a certified yoga guru and jawan from the CISF, NTPC Bongaigaon unit. Shri Induri S Reddy, GM (O&M), NTPC Bongaigaon led the yoga session and addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of yoga in achieving holistic well-being and fostering a sense of global unity.

Senior officials, including Shri A K Singh, AGM (FM), Shri Sushil Kr. Singh, AGM (C&M), Shri Paresh Mathur, AGM (TS), and Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), along with representatives from the union and association, participated in the session.

Shri Rubul Das led the participants through various asanas based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) released by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. He provided valuable insights into maintaining a healthy and mindful diet and demonstrated asanas aimed at reducing body weight and improving breathing for longevity. Shri Das led the participants through various asanas based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) released by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. He provided valuable insights into maintaining a healthy and mindful diet and demonstrated asanas aimed at reducing body weight and improving breathing for longevity.

The event highlighted the collective commitment to promoting health and wellness through yoga. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” highlights the importance of yoga in enhancing personal and communal well-being.

NTPC Bongaigaon remains dedicated to fostering a healthy and harmonious work environment, encouraging its employees and their families to incorporate yoga into their daily routines for a healthier and more balanced life.