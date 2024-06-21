NTPC Bongaigaon Celebrates International Yoga Day 2024 with Mass Yoga Session

Senior officials, including Shri A K Singh, AGM (FM), Shri Sushil Kr. Singh, AGM (C&M), Shri Paresh Mathur, AGM (TS), and Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), along with representatives from the union and association, participated in the session.
Shri Rubul Das led the participants through various asanas based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) released by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. He provided valuable insights into maintaining a healthy and mindful diet and demonstrated asanas aimed at reducing body weight and improving breathing for longevity.
The event highlighted the collective commitment to promoting health and wellness through yoga. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” highlights the importance of yoga in enhancing personal and communal well-being.
NTPC Bongaigaon remains dedicated to fostering a healthy and harmonious work environment, encouraging its employees and their families to incorporate yoga into their daily routines for a healthier and more balanced life.