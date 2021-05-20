No need to panic as government is well prepared to tackle the pre & post –cyclone situation: SRC

Bhubaneswar : Hours after the IMD prediction of a low pressure very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal causing cyclonic storm in state by May 26, the government directed all departments to be well prepared to tackle all adverse situation informed SRC Pradeep Jena, on Thursday.

Chairing a preparatory meeting with all concerned departments, Jena said, “ in view to get clear picture on movement of the cyclone and its landfall the weather department is carrying out many activities and soon the data will be presented but as high alert we are preparing ourselves well before time and a draft plan has been made to mobilise emergency rescue and disaster management troops like Fire, ODRAF and NDRF at strategic points but the final execution will be done as soon as we get clear information on the cyclone.”

He also said that at the block and district level all PW departments as well as Panchayati Raj , Water Resources department have been directed to keep their manpower ready for clearing of roads , tress and to avail people with all necessities .