Madhya Pradesh targets to bring down corona cases

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Corona infection is rapidly declining in the state. In most of the districts, the weekly positivity rate has come down to less than 10 percent and new cases are also decreasing continuously, while a large number of patients are recovering. Now an ‘Area Specific’ strategy should be developed to end Corona and all efforts should be made to eliminate Corona infection in the state by the 31st of May, so that life can gradually get back to normal.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the situation and arrangements of Corona in the state from his residence today through video conferencing. Ministers, officers in-charge and all concerned were present in the video conference.



5065 new cases



As many as 5065 new cases of Corona have been reported in the state, 10337 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the number of active cases is 77 thousand 607. The state’s Corona growth rate is 0.9 percent, weekly positivity is 10 percent and today’s positivity is 7 percent.



Three districts with more than 200 new cases



More than 200 new cases have been reported in 3 districts of the state and more than 100 new cases have come up in 9 districts. This include Indore with 1153 new cases, 653 in Bhopal, 324 in Jabalpur, 198 in Sagar, 175 in Rewa, 160 in Ratlam, 151 in Ujjain, 115 in Singrauli and 105 in Gwalior district.



Positivity rate below 10 percent in 32 districts



Nine districts of the state have less than 5 percent weekly positivity rate, while 32 districts have less than 10 percent weekly positivity. Guna, Chhindwara, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Bhind, Burhanpur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa have less than 5 percent weekly positivity and districts including Gwalior, Hoshangabad, Mandsaur, Dhar, Katni, Satna, Balaghat, Raisen, Shajapur, Narsinghpur, Rajgarh , Dewas, Vidisha, Seoni, Mandla, Agar-Malwa, Chhatarpur, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Harda have less than 10 percent weekly positivity.



Make plan according to panchayat



During the review of Sagar district, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that plan should be prepared according to the panchayat to prevent and eliminate infection in rural areas. Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava said that good results have come to the fore following the setting up of Covid Care Centres in the towns of Sagar district. The Chief Minister directed that the arrangements for the Bundelkhand Medical College be streamlined.



Free treatment to 21 thousand 495 patients



21 thousand 495 patients of Covid are being treated free of cost in the state. Of these, 13 thousand 785 are being treated in government hospitals, 2307 in contracted hospitals and 5403 patients are being treated in private hospitals affiliated under the Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana. In today’s situation, the government has spent Rs 6 crore 87 lakh 49 thousand 952 on the treatment of patients under the Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana.



Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Swami Ramdev will provide guidance on May 21



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that ‘Rog se Nirog’ programme is being run in the state. Under this, on May 21, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Swami Ramdev will address the corona patients staying in home isolation, Covid Care Centres etc. through virtual medium.



Positivity 6.3% in rural areas and 8.9% in urban areas



In the intensive survey being carried out under the Kill Corona Campaign in the state, 6.3% people in rural areas and 8.9% in urban areas have been found positive. So far, a house-to-house survey of 4 crore 66 lakh 75 thousand 273 persons (74% of the population) has been done in rural areas. Out of these, health test of 3 lakh 61 thousand 938 persons was done and free medical kits were distributed to 3 lakh 8 thousand 403 persons. Of these, 6 thousand 197 persons were sent to Covid Care Centres, while 52 thousand 808 were referred to Fever Clinics. Of these, 3,348 people were found positive. Health check-up of 1 lakh 31 thousand 206 persons was done at the corona assistance centres in urban areas, out of which 1 lakh 465 persons were given free medical kits. 24 thousand 240 people were sent to the Fever Clinics. A total of 2,154 persons were found to be corona positive.



Congratulated the procurement team



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has congratulated the entire team including the in-charge minister on the success of the procurement work in the state. Procurement work will continue in areas where farmers have not been able to sell their produce on support price.





