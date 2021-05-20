Madhya Pradesh stands tall in breaking chain of corona infection

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has once again emerged as a model in the entire country with the results of campaigns and innovations conducted by the state government with people’s participation to break the Corona infection chain. The strategy adopted in Madhya Pradesh to fight an invisible enemy like Corona has also been appreciated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and other states have also been asked to follow it.



In today’s circumstances, the situation of corona infection has been controlled to a great extent by the innovations being made in Madhya Pradesh by Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the control and arrangements of Corona and coordinated efforts being made with the public support in the state. The corona positivity rate of Madhya Pradesh, which was 20.3 percent on May 1, has come down to 6.96 percent on May 19. According to the number of active cases, Madhya Pradesh was at number 7 in the country on 21 April. With better improvement in the situation today, the state has come at number 15.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there has been a participation of all the classes in the battle that was fought against a deadly disease like corona. This work could not be done at the government level alone. Keeping this in mind, many such programmes and innovations were done in which every section of the society played an active role. As a result of this, we have been successful in breaking the chain of infection in the state. Social service organisations also came forward to cooperate with self-motivation in making the treatment arrangements that were continuously boosted by the state government. In many districts, with the support of social institutions, well-equipped Covid Care Centres were set up. Along with this, life-giving equipments like oxygen concentrators were also made available in many districts.



It is a matter of happiness for Madhya Pradesh that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, the people of the state are collectively working shoulder to shoulder with the state government during the terrible calamity like Corona. The ‘Main Bhi Corona Volunteer’ campaign took the form of a mass movement in the state. Over a lakh Corona Volunteers came forward to work with self-motivation. The responsibility with which they have worked in the urban areas as well as in the rural areas is commendable. Important works such as giving a message of prevention of corona infection in the village, informing and motivating the villagers about the importance of vaccine, providing food to the needy, cooperating in the treatment of patients and following the corona guidelines in collaboration with the district administration were carried out, which are still in progress. Most of the gram panchayats of the state took a decision with self-motivation and imposed Janata Curfew in all the villages. Due to this important pledge taken by the villagers, there are many villages in which Corona could not enter.



Along with treatment arrangements, the state government also increased the percentage of corona testing day by day. On May 18, a record 72 thousand 756 tests were conducted. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan says that corona test is the right of every citizen. Anyone who wants will get a free test. Mobile testing units are also working in cities and rural areas for aggressive testing. Also, the work of door-to-door survey is being carried out in the Kill Corona Campaign-3 being run in urban and rural areas. In the survey of rural areas, the supervisory team identified the suspects and provided medical kits to 2 lakh 56 thousand 793 and referred 5,687 persons to the Covid Care Centres and 47 thousand 131 suspects to Fever Clinics. The campaign marked 3,040 positive cases. In the urban area, under the ‘Kill Corona Campaign-3’, a survey of about 2 crore 12 lakh population has been targeted, 872 Covid Assistance Centres have been set up. One lakh 16 thousand 146 suspects have been identified and medical kits have been provided to 85 thousand 299 at these Covid help centers and 21 thousand 219 suspects have been referred to fever clinics. 1,911 positive cases have been identified in the campaign.



Number of people getting cured of infection increasing every day



Due to the coordinated efforts of the state government, management and enhancement of medical facilities, the number of healthy and infection-free people is increasing every day. With this, the state’s recovery rate has reached 87.66 percent. Of the total number of people who have recovered in a single day in the state, 82.2 percent are patients who are in home isolation and 4.4 percent are patients who were in Covid Care Centres. Thus, 86.6 percent of the patients are those who are recovering in home isolation and Covid care centres without going to the hospital. The remaining 13.4 percent patients have reached their homes safely after getting free from infection at the hospitals.



Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana



Under the Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana, any citizen of the state can be admitted to government hospitals and Covid Care Centre free of cost. As on date, 15 thousand 112 patients are under treatment under this component. Any citizen of the state can get admitted and get free treatment on contracted beds in private medical college hospitals of four districts of the state, Indore, Bhopal, Dewas and Ujjain. Currently 2396 patients are under treatment under this component. All the members of the family who are eligible for the Ayushman card are being treated free of cost in all the hospitals related to Ayushman. There are 5,037 patients under treatment under this component. Out of 603 private hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment, 188 private hospitals are pre-affiliated with Ayushman Yojana. 333 applications have been received from private hospitals for affiliation with Ayushman, out of which 262 have already been affiliated.



Arrangement of post covid care



The strategy of the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is not only limited to recovery from corona, but also post covid care is being provided in the entire state. Free treatment is being provided for the treatment of a fatal disease like black fungus ‘Mucormycosis’ which is extremely expensive to treat. Some Covid Care Centres are also being used as Post Covid Care Centres for the treatment and care of patients who have post Covid complications. 374 Covid Care Centres have been started in 52 districts of the state, in which patients with mild symptoms are being kept. Currently, there are a total of 22 thousand 745 beds. 3525 oxygen beds have been installed in them.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in the role of a sensitive guardian



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who always played the role of guardian for about 8 crore people of the state, opened the treasury of the state for the poor and needy during the Corona crisis. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan adopted full sensitivity towards such families affected by Corona infection, whose earning member and nurturing member in the family did not survive. Playing the role of a guardian for such families, the Chief Minister decided to give a pension of five thousand rupees per month. Three months of free ration are being given to poor families in the state. An amount of Rs 61 crore was transferred into the account of 6 lakh 10 thousand urban street vendors of the state. A grant of Rs 379 crore was transferred into the accounts of 16 thousand 844 beneficiaries of Sambal Yojana. Under Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, Rs. 1500 crore was transferred to the accounts of 75 lakh farmers. Nutrition food subsidy amount of Rs 21 crore 85 lakh 93 thousand was transferred to 2 lakh 18 thousand 593 women of Baiga, Bharia and Sahariya sections of special backward tribes of the state. A remuneration amount of Rs 191 crore 44 lakh was transferred to 27 lakh 35 thousand tendupatta collectors of the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has also announced inclusion of tendupatta collectors in Sambal Yojana.



Employee-friendly Chief Minister Shri Chouhan



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also implemented Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Anukampa Niyukti Yojana and Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Vishesh Anugrah Yojana, making two important announcements in the interest of employees during the Covid-19 crisis. The Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Anukampa Niyukti Yojana has been implemented for all regular permanent workers, workload and those getting payment from contingency fund, daily wage earners, ad hoc, contract, collector rate, government workers working as outsourcers. Under the scheme, in the event of death of these workers from Covid infection, an eligible member of their family will be given compassionate appointment in the same type of employment. All the regular, permanent workers, daily wage earners, ad hoc, contractual, outsourced, other government workers / workers working in the state, an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given as immediate financial assistance to their families on accidental death due to Covid-19 under the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Vishesh Anugrah Yojana.



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also decided to provide free treatment to all the accredited and non-accredited media personnel and employees of the editorial department of the print, electronic and digital media of the state who are practicing the religion of public awakening during the period of Corona epidemic and their family members if they are affected by Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the government will take care of the corona treatment of the family of media associates.

