NMML has become a part of the INFLIBNET Centre of the University Grants Commission

The NMML maintains a library of international repute with more than 3 lakh books, almost 380 journals and rare papers. With its vast collection of photographs, maps, stamps and E-resources in the form of microfilms, CD-ROMs, etc. the library is an invaluable knowledge resource for research on modern and contemporary India.

In a major boost to its digital resources, the library has just become a part of the INFLIBNET Centre of the University Grants Commission. The N-LIST (National Library and Information Services Infrastructure for Scholarly Content) project of INFLIBNET provides access to more than 6000 e-journals and 2 lakh e-books to students, researchers and faculties through server(s) installed at the INFLIBNET Centre. The Library users can now access e-resources and download articles required by them directly from the publisher’s website at the INFLIBNET Centre of NMML.