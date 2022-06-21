NMDC Celebrates 8th International Day of Yoga

New Delhi :An ambassador of the Fit India Movement, mining major NMDC celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga today at its Head Office in Hyderabad. Led by the company CMD Shri Sumit Deb along with Director (Finance) Shri Amitava Mukherjee and Director (Production) Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, employees practiced yoga asanas and pranayama kriya demonstrated by teachers from Namaste India Foundation, Hyderabad. A tribute to India’s ancient tradition of yoga, the event emphasized yoga’s role in achieving mental well-being in tandem with the theme for IDY 2022 – ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sumit Deb said, “In fueling our journey to fitness and oneness with nature, yoga endows us with both physical agility and mental strength. I encourage the NMDC family to cultivate a commitment towards yoga in their lifestyle. It will translate into a commitment towards yourself, your work, and the nation.”

NMDC routinely conducts Marathons, Walkathons, Sports Tournaments, and Yoga Sessions to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle. During the celebrations of IDY 2022, the company also felicitated monthly winners of NMDC Impact League, a gamified walkathon challenge for its employees and their family members that commenced on January 26, 2022 and will continue till August 2022. Since April 2022, NMDC has engaged Namaste India Foundation, Hyderabad to conduct Yoga training and practice sessions for employees. Similar yoga sessions are being organized at other NMDC projects where employees, their families and local people participate. An online yoga demonstration link was also shared with the employees for them to practice yoga from home.