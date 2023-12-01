NLCIL Signs MoU with TNSDC & NTTF for Skill Development Training Programme for Unemployed Youth

New Delhi,1st December: NLC India Limited, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Coal, entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)in Chennai today with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), the Nodal Agency of Government of Tamil Nadu for skill development and M/s Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), Bengaluru, a pioneer institution on providing skill training to unemployed youth, to meet the present industry demands.

This collaboration of NLCIL, TNSDC & NTTF will impart job-oriented skill development training for 540 wards of project affected families (PAFs’) of NLCIL’s operating areas in Neyveli. NLCIL has committed to spend Rs1.12 lakh per candidate for this free residential programme under its budget for Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R). This programme will help the candidates to become technically trained and get employment opportunities in premier companies.

The MoU was singed in the presence of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Special Program Implementation Department Shri Udhayanidhi Stalin, by Shri Prabhu Kishore.K, Executive Director and other senior functionaries of NLCIL and the State Government.

This is yet another another major initiative by NLCIL towards its commitment to providing opportunities for PAFs who have given their land and houses to NLCIL for project development.