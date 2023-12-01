Indian Railways achieves 1015.6 MT freight loading till November 2023

New Delhi,1st December:

Freight loading increases by 36.9 MT as compared to the same period of last year

Railways earns Rs 110007.5 Crores from Freight loading during April- November 2023

Freight Earnings increases by Rs 4102.4 Crores as compared to the same period last year

Railways achieves Freight Loading of 128.4 MT in November 2023- an improvement of 4.3% over last year’s freight loading for the same period

On cumulative basis from April – November 2023, freight loading of 1015.669 MT was achieved by Indian Railways against last year’s loading of 978.724 MT, an improvement of approximate 36.945 MT over last year’s loading for the same period. Railways have earned Rs 110007.5 crore against Rs 105905.1 crore over the last year which is an improvement of approx Rs 4102.445 Crore as compared to the same period of the last year.

During the month of November 2023, originating freight loading of 128.419 MT has been achieved against loading of 123.088 MT in November 2022, which is an improvement of about 4.33% over the last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 14077.94 Crores has been achieved in November 2023 against Rs 13559.83 Cr freight earnings in November 2022, thereby showing an improvement of about 3.82% over the last year.

Indian Railways achieved loading of 65.48 MT in Coal, 14.99 MT in Iron Ore, 5.25 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 5.58 MT in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 4.61 MT in Clinker, 3.82 MT in Foodgrains, 5.97 MT in Fertilizers, 4.176 MT in Mineral Oil, 6.91 MT in Containers and 8.59 MT in Balance Other Goods during November, 2023.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices. The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this significant achievement.