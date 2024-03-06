Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said, in West Bengal,a funding allocation of 553.12 crore has been authorized for the development and 4- laning of the Krishnagar-Behrampore and Barasat – Barajaguli sections on National Highway – 34, spanning across Nadia, Murshidabad, and North 24 Parganas districts under the NH(O) plan. The cumulative length of this project stands at 28.23 Km.
Nitin Gadkari Sanctions Rs. 553.12 Crore for Expansion of National Highway – 34 Projects in Nadia, Murshidabad, and North 24 Parganas Districts in West Bengal
Prev Post
Nitin Gadkari Sanctions Rs. 2675.31 Crore for 4-Laning of National Highway – 748A in Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur Section of Bagalkot & Belgavi Districts, Karnataka