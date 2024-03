Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post saidin Karnataka,a substantial sum of Rs. 2675.31 crore has been sanctioned for the 4-Laning of the Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur Section of National Highway-748A in Bagalkot &Belgavi districts, employing the Hybrid Annuity Mode. This initiative spans a total length of 92.40 Km.

He said, this undertaking is an integral part of the Panaji-Hyderabad EC10 corridor. EC10 connects pivotal industrial hubs including Panaji, celebrated for fishing, tourism, agriculture, and pharmaceutical industries; Belgavi renowned for food grains, sugarcane, cotton, tobacco, oilseed, and milk products; Raichur, recognized for rice, cotton, groundnut, and pulses; and Hyderabad, distinguished for IT, Pharm, Healthcare, and as a hub for various startups situated in Goa, Karnataka, and Telangana states, respectively.