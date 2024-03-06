ESIC to establish Sub-Regional Office at Alwar, Rajasthan

The 231st Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation was held on 05.03.2024 at New Delhi under the Chairpersonship of Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Labour & Employment. During the meeting, the following important decisions aimed at enhancing the availability of medical care and cash benefits to Insured Workers and their family members were taken:

ESIC to Establish Sub-Regional Office at Alwar

In the meeting, a decision to establish Sub-Regional Office at Alwar, Rajasthan was taken. Around 12 Lakh Insured Workers and beneficiaries of ESI Scheme residing in the districts of Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, Kothputilli-Behror, Bharatpur and Deeg will be benefitted with establishment of a new ESIC Sub-Regional Office at Alwar.

Approval of Estimates for Construction of 7 ESI Hospitals

Approval of estimates for construction of 7 new ESI Hospitals at Harohalli, Narsapura, Bommasandra (Karnataka), Merrut, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) and Duburi (Odisha) was also accorded during the meeting at total estimated cost of Rs.1128.21 crore. With the approval of these estimates, construction of these hospitals will start soon. These hospitals will add 800 beds to the existing medical care infrastructure of ESIC.

Decisions related to establishment of these hospitals and offices were taken in keeping with the vision for Viksit Bharat to augment the medical and cash benefits delivery infrastructure. There has been an exponential growth in the number of districts and Insured Workers covered under the ESI Scheme during the last ten years, with their numbers rising to 666 and 3.43 crore respectively. Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Director General, ESIC, Employers’ representatives, Employees’ representatvives and senior officers of MoL&E and ESIC also attended the meeting.