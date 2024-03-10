Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 22 National Highway Projects spanning 268 Km worth Rs4,000 Crore in Mysuru, Karnataka

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkariinaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 22 National Highway Projects, spanning 268 Km and valued at over ₹4,000 Crore in Mysuru, Karnataka today.

Notably, initiatives like the Huliyar-KB cross-Chunchanahalli-Nelligere road aim to enhance connectivity between Mysuru and North Karnataka. The Mysuru Ring Road, complete with service roads and RUBS, promises to alleviate city congestion, ensuring seamless traffic flow.

The 4-lane expansion of Belur-Hassan and Yedegowdanahalli-Bilikere road, coupled with the installation of ROBs at Hangarahalli and Holenarasipur Bypass, anticipates a notable 2-hour reduction in travel time.

The construction of a major bridge over Lakshmanathirtha River seeks to decongest Hunsur Town, echoing the commitment to streamlined urban planning. Additionally, the development of Srinivasapura and Chintamani bypasses targets congestion reduction in both cities.

The strategic inclusion of major and minor bridges, as well as Road over Bridges (ROBs) on railway level crossings, underscores a concerted effort to facilitate unhindered traffic movement.