After getting call from top party functionaries BJP leaders including odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal leave for New Delhi

Bhubaneswar: After getting call from top party functionaries, BJP leaders including state president Manmohan Samal, general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty, state election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and co-in-charge Lata Usendi leave for New Delhi.

No decision taken on meeting, we will go to Delhi if we get call from top leaders; top leaders will decide agenda of the meeting, says Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal; he declines to comment on the issue of rumours on alliance. 3rd visit of Shri Samal to Delhi in this month. After returning from Delhi on March 1, he denied possibility of any alliance in State.