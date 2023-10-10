Nissan launches all new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift at an aggressive introductory price of INR 6,49,900

Gurugram : Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) today announced the start of pre-bookings for the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift (Automated Manual Transmission) that has been introduced at an aggressive introductory price of INR 6,49,900 (valid till 10 November).

The introductory price breaks all boundaries on value propositions making the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift the most accessible affordable AMT in the product segments of SUV, sedan, and hatchback. This latest addition to the bestselling Nissan Magnite family promises to deliver highest value to the customers in India, offering a range of benefits that cater to the diverse needs of Indian customers.

The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift is equipped with a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission, that provides an accessible automatic with the comfort of clutch-less easy driving. Nissan has branded its accessible 2-pedal transmission for the Magnite as ‘EZ-Shift’– which stands for Easy, Economical and Exciting. The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift assesses driving conditions to automatically optimize gear shifts, which ensures ease of driving for customers by avoiding manual clutch operation especially in city traffic.

Along with ease of driving and performance, the Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine has been tuned to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency for both the Manual & the EZ-Shift transmission. The ARAI certified fuel efficiency for the Manual variant stands at 19.35 kmpl, for the EZ-Shift it is 19.70 kmpl.

With Dual Driving mode, the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift gearbox gives you the convenience to choose between automatic and manual driving mode. For negotiating stop and go traffic, the Intelligent Creep function lets you drive the car at low speeds simply by releasing the brake pedal without having to use accelerator. Magnite EZ-Shift offers features such as anti-stall & kick-down for an enthralling driving experience.

The Magnite EZ-Shift will be introduced as a transmission option mated with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and will be made available across all grades (XE Base, XL Mid, XV Upper, XV Pre-Premium) including the recently launched Magnite KURO Special Edition.

With the introduction of the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift, the Nissan Magnite family will expand to four powertrain options including Manual & EZ-Shift in 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and Manual & CVT in 1.0-litre Turbo engine.

Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer, setting new benchmarks with its strong value proposition, top-tier safety ratings, and low cost of ownership. The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift, launched today at a very aggressive introductory price breaks boundaries as the most accessible affordable AMT in SUV, sedan and hatchback categories and is a game changer for accessible convenience for a wider range of customer preferences for a seamless exciting driving experience.”

The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift will be available in variants of: XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, making it the only option in its segment to offer such a wide range of choices. Moreover, the vehicle comes standard with Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), incorporating the Hill Start Assist (HSA) function to alleviate concerns when driving on hilly terrain.

Adding a touch of style to the Magnite, Nissan is introducing all-new dual-tone option Blue and Black for the EZ-Shift variants across Upper & Top trim level, along with an exciting new Vivid Blue colour with Black dual tone roof. The EZ-Shift will also be made available for the customers who wish to opt for the recently launched Magnite KURO Special Edition.

Nissan recently introduced the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition, starting at a price of INR 8.27 Lakhs. Derived from the Japanese word for ‘BLACK,’ the name KURO captures the essence of this Special Edition, personifying a unique product theme blended with imposing style and Japanese elegance. The KURO Special Edition SUV is also reflective of premium quality and established reliability.

The Magnite has firmly established itself as the preferred choice in India’s B-SUV segment. Launched in December 2020, it exemplifies Nissan Motor India’s manufacturing philosophy of ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World,’ with design from Japan and production in India. The Big, Bold, and Beautiful Nissan Magnite is exported to 15 global markets, with its most recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei.

In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.