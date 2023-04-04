Nippon Steel to build the largest & latest steel plant in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Nippon Steel Corp President Eiji Hashimoto says his company’s sole intention is to build the largest & latest steel plant in Odisha w/ 30-MTPA steel production capacity. Nippon Steel Corporation president Mr Eiji Hashimoto meets Odisha Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik in Tokyo. CM Sri Naveen Patnaik is on a tour to Japan with a high-level delegation to promote investment opportunities in Odisha. CM Naveen Patnaik invited NSC president & team to visit Odisha.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India Ltd has got approval for a 24 MTPA integrated steel plant in Kendrapara district with an investment of Rs 1.02 lakh crore. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel also to set up a 7 MTPA steel plant in Jagatsinghpur w/ an investment of Rs 38,000 crore