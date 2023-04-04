PM Narendra Modi, Bhutan King hold bilateral meeting in New Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi met with His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in New Delhi at his residence.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Pleased to receive His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. We had a warm and productive meeting. Deeply value our close friendship and the vision of successive Druk Gyalpos in guiding India-Bhutan relations to new heights.”

Briefing media in New Delhi, External Affairs Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck briefed Mr. Modi about the reforms initiatives taken by Bhutan. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated India’s full support for socio-economic development of Bhutan. He said, both the countries reviewed their bilateral ties focusing on economic and development partnership, trade facilitation measures and cooperation in trade, connectivity, investment, energy and new sectors including space and startups.

Talking about the outcomes of the meeting, Mr. Kwatra said, India would step up its support for Bhutan’s upcoming 13th five-year plan. He said, India will also work to extend an additional standby credit facility and shape long-term sustainable arrangements for export of agricultural commodities from Bhutan. He said, the country would also work to develop long-term bilateral arrangements for assured supply of critical commodities like petroleum and coal.

Earlier in the morning, Mr. Wangchuck paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met King of Bhutan. After the bilateral meeting, Mr. Wangchuck will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Bhutanese King is on a three-day visit to India. The King of Bhutan is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Dr. Tandi Dorji and several senior officials of Bhutan government. In a tweet by Dr Jaishankar yesterday, he said, Mr. Wangchuck visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership.