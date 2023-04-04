Top Management Change at Isuzu Motors India, Mr. Rajesh Mittal takes over as President of Isuzu Motors India (IMI)

Chennai: Isuzu Motors India (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, has announced key changes in the top management.

Mr. Rajesh Mittal, succeeds Mr. Wataru Nakano, as the President of Isuzu Motors India (IMI). He will be the first person of Indian origin who will be steering Isuzu Motors India. Mr. Wataru Nakano, will assume a new assignment as Head, Isuzu Vietnam Operations, from April 2023.

Mr. Yasuhito Kondo who was responsible for the Regional Management Office at Isuzu Motors, Japan, takes over as Deputy President, Isuzu Motors India. Mr. Kondo brings his rich global experience of 28 years in the areas of sales operations and business strategy to India. His vast experience will add to accelerating Isuzu’s growth in the domestic and export markets.

The changes in the management are as per the business plan of the company.

About Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

Isuzu Motors India Private Limited (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, was established in August 2012. Headquartered in Chennai, the company sells the popular ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross – India’s First Lifestyle and Adventure Pick-up, the Hi-Lander – All-rounder Pick-up and the ISUZU mu-X, premium 7-seater SUV in the personal vehicle segment and variants of ISUZU D-MAX pick-ups – S-CAB and Regular Cab, for the commercial segment.

Isuzu Motors India manufactures these products at its modern manufacturing plant in Sri City, spread over an area of 107 acres in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The company began its manufacturing operations in April 2016, with strong focus on quality and commitment to Indian market. In February 2020, Isuzu Motors India commenced the start of its Phase-II operations with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Press Shop facility and engine assembly plant. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Isuzu Motors India is committed to providing products and services of the highest level of quality to ensure customer delight.