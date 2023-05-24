Nippon Paint hosts Meet and Greet with RCB Players for fans in the city

Bangalore : Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division), Asia’s leading paint manufacturer hosted an exclusive ‘Meet n Greet’ session with the players of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Held at The RCB Cafe, Bangalore, the players interacted with fans for their associate sponsor, Nippon Paint. The Nippon Paint team also unveiled their unique RCB-inspired red shade card at the event.

RCB’s star bowler Harshal Patel, along with talented batsmen Kedar Jadav, Mahipal Lomror, versatile all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, and left-handed seamer Wayne Parnel, graced a momentous occasion as they met and interacted with their ardent fans.

The event was a resounding success, as the lucky winners of the social media contest had the incredible opportunity to engage in a fun-filled and interactive session with the players, creating unforgettable memories. The atmosphere was electric as fans captured numerous group photos and cherished selfies with their favorite cricketers.

Apart from the contest winners, Nippon paint dealers, architects, contractors, painters, and other stakeholders of the Nippon Paint family also participated in the Meet & Greet session. The participants were rewarded with exclusive RCB merchandise, personally presented to them by the players themselves.

Over 3000 fans from all corners of the country enthusiastically participated in Nippon’s social media contest, vying for a chance to meet their beloved RCB team. The contest garnered immense excitement from both the digital platforms and the brand’s loyal customer base, as participants eagerly competed for the coveted opportunity to meet the RCB team. Out of the numerous participants, one lucky winner was selected to be a part of the Meet & Greet session.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Mahesh Anand, President – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) commented, “It gives us great pleasure to host this meet-and-greet with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team members for our dealers and contest winners. The number of people who participated in the slogan contest this season was a definite indication of the team’s strong support across the state. It was also an exciting day for us as we launched the RCB-inspired shade card, helping fans stay connected with their favorite team within the comfort of their home.”

Speaking at the Meet & Greet session, one of the winners of the contest Hemanth Kumar said, “I came across the contest via Nippon Paint’s Instagram page – Nippon Paint India. I want to thank the Nippon team for holding a social media contest which gave me the opportunity and indeed it was a proud fan moment for me to meet some of my favorite players at this meet and greet session.”