New Delhi: 19 opposition parties have collectively resolved to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. 19 opposition parties issue a joint statement to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May, saying “When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building.”

Parliament is sacrosanct, and as the Head of State, Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji is the only authority that can preside over the solemn occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.