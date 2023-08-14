NIPCCD organizes training programme on “Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi” at Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh

National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) organized two days Training Programme on “Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi” for State Level Master Trainers of Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh and Gadchiroli Maharashtra (Utkarsh districts) from 10-11 August, 2023 at NIPCCD Regional Centre, Indore. 50 participants attended the programme. Objectives of the programme were:

To promote early stimulation for the first thousand days and Early Childhood Care and Education for the 3 to 6 year age group.

To develop the capacities of Anganwadi workers with a basic understanding of the ECCE curriculum and pedagogical approaches, to enable them to provide high-quality play-based ECCE at the last mile

To enable Anganwadi Workers to focus on the domains of development (physical and motor, cognitive, socio- emotional-ethical, cultural/artistic), and the development of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), as well as related assessments

To reinforce Anganwadi workers’ understanding on nutrition, including Poshan 2.0 and Saksham Anganwadi, innovations in Poshan, Poshan Tracker, feeding practices, SAM/MAM management, micronutrient deficiencies etc.