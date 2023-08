National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) under Ministry of Women and Child Development organized two State Level Master Trainers Programmes on ‘Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi’ at Nalbari (Assam) from 7– 10 & 9-10 August, 2023 respectively to promote better nutrition & high quality ECCE among Children. A total of 70 participants attended the programme.