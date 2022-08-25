NIFT’s 18th campus started at Daman

New Delhi : The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has started a campus in Daman. It becomes the 18th campus in the NIFT network of campuses across the country. NIFT Daman organized its first Orientation Batch on last Monday (22nd August 2022) for the students of B.Des-Textile Design and Master of Fashion Management. The vision of setting up the campus was realized with the support of the UT administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu under the leadership of Union Minister of Textiles Shri Piyush Goyal and UT Administrator Shri. Praful Patel.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General-NIFT Shri. Shantmanu stressed on the need to remain connected to the roots and create new meaningful associations as the students progress in their academic life. Thanking Union Minister of Textiles Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon. Administrator Shri. Praful Patel and Union Textiles Secretary Shri. U.P. Singh for their constant support and guidance in setting up NIFT at Daman; Shri Shantmanu briefly outlined the phenomenal progress made by NIFT in the field of fashion education. He also congratulated the students and their families for becoming part of the NIFT fraternity.

Advisor to Hon’ble UT Administrator Shri. Vikas Anand and District Collector of Daman Smt. Tapasya Raghav were present among the dignitaries. Prof. Dr. Pavan Godiawala, Director NIFT Mumbai and Prof. Dr. Jomichan S. Pattathil, Director (In-charge), NIFT Daman were also present.

Officials of the UT administration and industry delegates from Daman also attended the inauguration event to celebrate the successful commencement of the first academic session.

The campus is in the Govt. Engineering College Campus at Mota Falia, Varkund, Nani Daman. NIFT-Daman has been established to develop home-grown leaders with unique and distinctive competencies who will contribute to the country’s future. The NIFT curriculum is designed to promote academic excellence in emerging areas, leadership skills, social responsibility, and an inclusive outlook with the highest international standards. The institute will provide leverage to the existing industrial hub in Daman by nurturing talent and creating a human resource that can effectively navigate the challenges of an interconnected planet with diverse global communities while addressing the gaps in the trained manpower requirement of the local industry. The campus will also provide a platform for collaborative R&D by industry and academia fostering an environment of innovation and incubation.