A Joint team of the National Investigation Agency, NIA and Jharkhand Police has arrested Dinesh Gope, the mastermind of the Naxalite organisation People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) from Nepal.

The Jharkhand Police had declared a reward of Rs 25 lakh on him while NIA had declared a reward of Rs five lakh. Police have been searching for the Naxalite in many cases for several years.