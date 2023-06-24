NHPC signs MoU with GRIDCO Odisha, for developing 2 GW Pumped Storage Projects and 1 GW Solar Energy Projects in Odisha

NHPC Limited, the largest hydropower development organization in India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with GRIDCO Odisha, Government of Odisha, for “Development of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) and Renewable Energy in the State of Odisha”. The MoU envisages setting up Self-identified Pumped Storage Projects of at least 2,000 MW and Renewable Energy Projects (Ground-Mounted Solar Projects / Floating Solar Projects) of at least 1,000 MW in the state.



The MoU was signed on 23rd June, 2023, by Executive Director (Strategy Business Development and Consultancy), NHPC, Rajat Gupta and Managing Director, GRIDCO Limited, Trilochan Panda; in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Energy, Govt. of Odisha cum Chairperson, GRIDCO, Nikunja B. Dhal; Director (Projects), NHPC Limited, Biswajit Basu; and other senior officers of both organizations.