IREDA opens Paperless Business Centre at East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a Mini Ratna (Category – I) Government of India enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has set up a state-of-the-art Business Centre at NBCC Office Complex, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi. The new office incorporates cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to eliminate the use of paper and promote efficient digital workflows throughout the organization. A significant milestone in IREDA’s commitment to sustainable practices, the office which is designed to operate in a completely paperless manner, has been inaugurated by IREDA Chairman & Managing Director, Pradip Kumar Das today, June 24, 2023, in the presence of Chief Financial Officer R. C. Sharma, other senior officials and employees of the company.



By adopting a paperless approach, IREDA aims to reduce its carbon footprint, minimize waste generation, and contribute to preservation of the environment. The new office at Kidwai Nagar has been meticulously designed to create an environment conducive to productivity, collaboration, and employee well-being. It boasts advanced amenities, such as dedicated spaces for Yoga, Meditation, and Fitness activities, enabling employees to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.







Inaugurating the new office, CMD Pradip Kumar Das highlighted the importance of sustainable practices in today’s world and commended the employees for their unwavering commitment to IREDA’s mission. He expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in making this milestone a reality. “The inauguration of our new paperless office is a testament to IREDA’s continuous efforts to lead by example in the domain of Renewable Energy project financing. We are happy to support sustainable practices and leverage technology to enhance our operational efficiency and environmental protection.”







By streamlining processes, minimizing paperwork, and leveraging digital platforms, IREDA aims to expedite the financing and implementation of Renewable Energy initiatives, ultimately contributing to India’s clean energy transition.



Apart from its registered and corporate office in New Delhi, IREDA has extended its reach with branch offices strategically located in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati.



