Minister Amit Shah laid foundation stone of ‘Balidan Stambh’ in Srinagar, met with the family members of the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir Police and distributed appointment letters to them

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, on second day of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir today, laid foundation stone of ‘Balidan Stambh’ in Srinagar. He also met with the family members of the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir Police and distributed appointment letters to them. In his tweet, the Union Home Minister said, “Jammu and Kashmir is the land of indomitable courage and bravery of nation’s bravehearts. To immortalise the valour of such heroes, the foundation stone of the ‘ Balidan Stambh’ was laid at Pratap Park in Srinagar, today. The Stambh will inspire patriotism among the youth by immortalizing the memory of the martyrs.”











Shri Amit Shah said that “The martyrdom of numerous Jawans of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorists and securing innocent citizens, is a proof that Kashmir and its people are committed towards peace. Today, met the family members of such martyrs in Srinagar and distributed appointment letters on behalf of the J&K govt to the closest kins of the martyrs.”



