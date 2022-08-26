NHPC hosts 46th Annual General Meeting

New Delhi : NHPC Limited hosted its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday through video conferencing in Faridabad. The members of the company approved a dividend of Rs 1.81/- per equity share for the year 2021-22, which is inclusive of an interim dividend of Rs 1.31/- per equity share paid in March 2022.

Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC addressed the shareholders at the AGM wherein members of the NHPC Board including Shri Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Technical), Shri R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance), Shri Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) and Independent Directors including Dr. Uday Sakharam Nirgudkar, Prof. (Dr.) Amit Kansal, Dr. Rashmi Sharma Rawal and Shri Jiji Joseph, and Smt. Rupa Deb, Company Secretary, NHPC were also present.

Shri Singh highlighted various key achievements of NHPC. Shri Singh informed that NHPC achieved its highest ever annual Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs.3,538 crore (on standalone basis) in FY 2021-22 compared to Rs.3,245 crore in FY 2020-21, a 9% increase. Elaborating further on NHPC’s achievements during the financial year 2021-22, Shri Singh informed that NHPC power stations generated 24,855 MUs of electricity against the Design Energy of 23,540 MUs. NHPC power stations also recorded the highest ever Annual PAF of 88.19%. He further added that a cash contribution of Rs.1,183.05 crore was made to the Government of India’s exchequer through a dividend (final dividend for FY 2020-21 of Rs.249.44 crore and interim dividend for FY 2021-22 of Rs.933.61 crore).

Shri Singh informed that NHPC Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Investment Board Nepal, Govt. of Nepal on 18.08.2022 at Kathmandu, Nepal for the development of two hydropower projects namely West Seti (750 MW) and Seti River 6 project (450 MW) in Nepal. He informed that NHPC took over the 1856 MW Sawalkot HE Project from Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd. on December 11, 2021. He added that NHPC has also signed a Promoters’ Agreement with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Ltd. (GEDCOL) for “Development of 500 MW Floating Solar Projects on different water bodies in Odisha”. He added that the proposed equity participation in the Joint Venture between NHPC and GEDCOL shall be in proportion to 74:26 and on completion, this project is going to be one of the largest Floating Solar projects in the world.

CMD, NHPC further said that NHPC has also signed a Letter of Intent for “Development of 10000 MW Renewable Energy Parks/ Projects in Rajasthan with Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.” NHPC has also bagged 1000 MW capacity Solar Power Project at a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of Rs.44.90 lakh/MW under CPSU Scheme, Phase-II, Tranche-III in the e-Reverse auction conducted by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA).