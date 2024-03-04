NFRA to Host International Conference on Transparent Financial Reporting and Audit Quality in New Delhi

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is organising its inaugural edition of international conference on ‘Transparent Financial Reporting and Audit Quality: Pillars of Corporate Governance’ on March 5-6, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, tomorrow.

This initiative aims to engage, interact, and exchange views with all stakeholders to enhance the quality of financial reporting and auditing. The conference’s primary focus aims to be on elevating financial reporting and audit quality, encompassing leadership, governance, and the quality of financial statements, all aimed at achieving corporate governance objectives and fostering investor trust. The event will feature informative sessions on wide-ranging topics led by distinguished speakers and panellists on global regulatory updates, industry trends, and best practices.

The conference promises to be valuable in terms of educational, networking, and professional development opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with regulators, industry experts, and peers, facilitating valuable networking opportunities. Moreover, participating in the conference offers excellent opportunities for collaborations, partnerships, and gaining a deeper understanding of industry dynamics. It’s a unique platform where professionals can share insights, exchange ideas, and explore potential synergies that can drive innovation and excellence in financial reporting and auditing practices.