Competition Commission of India to hold 9th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law scheduled tomorrow

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) will hold the 9th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law tomorrow in New Delhi. The CCI has been organising the Conference every year since 2016.

Dr. Arvind Virmani, Member, NITI Aayog will deliver the Keynote Address in the Inaugural Session. The Conference has a plenary session and two technical sessions.

The plenary at this year’s Conference is on the topic “Artificial Intelligence: Challenges And Opportunities”. Dr Arghya Sengupta, Founder and Research Director, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy is the Moderator of the plenary session. The two technical sessions shall be chaired by Dr. Rajat Kathuria, Professor and Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Shiv Nadar University and Dr. Rohit Prasad, Professor, Economic and Public Policy, Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE ON ECONOMICS OF COMPETITION LAW AGENDA

The Conference will bring together scholars, practitioners, academicians and experts working in the area of economics of competition law. The objectives of the Conference are: