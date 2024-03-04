Tata Steel Foundation Observes 185th Birth Anniversary of J N Tata with Beach Cleaning in Gopalpur

Gopalpur, March 4, 2024: Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) commemorated the 185th Birth Anniversary of J N Tata, the legendary founder of the Tata Group, by conducting a unique beach cleaning activity at Bateswar Beach in Gopalpur, Ganjam district, Odisha. The event, held under the theme of Founder’s Day this year “Technology for People and Planet,” showcased a resolute commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.

In addition to the beach cleaning initiative, participants engaged in a drawing competition, fostering creativity and community involvement. The active involvement of women Self-Help Group (SHG) members and the local community, supported by governmental authorities, emphasized a shared responsibility towards sustainable development.

Distinguished guests, including Commandant Vikram Paul from the Indian Coast Guard, Asst Commandant Dhananjay Kumar Mishra from the Indian Coast Guard station in Gopalpur, Prabhakar Nayak from the Forest and Environment Department of the Government of Odisha, and Sarapancha Smt. Sanjukta Pradhan from Palibandha GP, graced the event, symbolizing a collaborative effort to address environmental concerns. Rockey Martin, Unit Head of TSF, Gopalpur, coordinated the program.