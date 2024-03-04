Finals of the National Youth Parliament Festival, 2024 to be organised on 5th and 6th March in the Central Hall of the Parliament

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will organise the inagural of the finals of the National Youth Parliament Festival, 2024 on 5th March 2024 and the Valedictory Function on 6th March 2024 in the Central Hall of the Parliament, New Delhi.

The National Youth Parliament is being organised this year based on the theme of ‘Young Voices: Engage and Empower for Nation’s Transformation’. Union minister

The National Youth Parliament Festival, 2024 has been organised from 9th February 2024 to 6th March 2024 across the country. This Youth Parliament has been organised at three levels covering 785 Districts of the country.

The District Youth Parliament was organized from 9th February 2024 to 14th February 2024. The winners of the District Youth Parliament-2024 participated in the State Youth Parliament from 19th – 24th February 2024.

Eighty-seven (87) State-level winners will be assembling in New Delhi for the finals in the National Youth Parliament-2024 to be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament on 5th and 6th March 2024. Eighty Seven State winners (1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners) will participate in the National Youth Parliament, out of which 29 (1st Position holders of each SYP) will be speaking on given topics. The remaining 58 will be attending the National Youth Parliament as audience.