New Delhi Sweets Opens its 1st outlet in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : To add fervour of festivity among the people of Bhubaneswar ahead of this Christmas and New year, the confectionery/sweets chain ‘New Delhi Sweets’ opened its first store in Bhubaneswar at SS The Mart, Kalinga Stadium Square today. The New Delhi Sweets which is a chain of confectioner based out at Raipur has its 7 outlets across eastern India including one in Sambalpur.

Guest of Honour, MasterChef Smrutisree Singh inaugurated the store in the presence of Franchise owner, Sriniwas Agarwal and Pramod Agarwal.

Speaking on the event, Promod Agarwal, New Delhi Sweets Franchise Owner, said, “Sweets are connected with our hearts and we express our love through sweets in all celebrations and occassions. With the mouthwatering range of foods in New Delhi Sweets, we are sure the people of Bhubaneswar are going to experience a wide range the delectable sweets with most affordable price.”

Located at SS The Mart, the outlet provides varieties of Sweets made with pure desi Ghee, Namkeens, Snacks, Chaat, Bakery (the Loaf) and other food items. The outlet has initially come up with exciting offers for the customers to experience the best sweets in town.