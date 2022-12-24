Utkal University hold 52ndConvocation; 163 scholars received their doctorate degrees

Bhubaneswar: Personal values and principles can provide students with a foundation for success in learning, said His Excellency, Professor Ganeshi Lal, Chancellor of Utkal University, and Governor of Odisha here on Friday.

Addressing a hall full of academics, intellectuals, scholars, and students on the 52nd Convocation of Utkal University, Professor Lal urged the awardees to introspect about the values and principles that they stand for. Stressing the importance of personal values, he asked the students to reflect on what kind of person they want to be in the future. He urged the graduands to try to give back to their family, society and country which have nurtured them during the most significant phase of their life. “My advice to you would be to combine compassion with knowledge, which will help our nation to march ahead on the path of progress while promoting a culture of care and fellow-feeling” he said.

The true value of education extends beyond classrooms and formal degrees, it reflects in the imbibing of an undeterred willpower and a strong character, said Justice V. Gopala Gowda, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

Delivering the 52nd Convocation address of Utkal University, Justice Gowda said, true education is like a barter system where it is imperative for students to pay back to the society and country which have contributed to their education and success so far. Quoting Swami Vivekananda’s idea of success, he asked students to, “take up one idea. Make that idea your life-think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone.”

He urged the students to set long-term ambitions but always be ready to change course when the need arises, “it is critical to cultivate a degree of nimbleness”, he said. He likewise, beseeched the students to be self-reliant but never to lose out on opportunities to learn from others and advised students to plan strategically and carefully but always be willing to take risks in life.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, Bishnupada Sethi emphasized the need to reframe educational practices so that students can become global champions of sustainable development. He urged students to include key sustainable development issues like climate change, disaster risk reduction, biodiversity, poverty reduction and sustainable consumption in whatever projects they undertake in the future. “It is social awareness and sensitivity that can usher the change we dream of” he said.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Sabita Acharya gave the welcome address and said the institution’s future will always be based on inclusion, diversity and innovation. The Registrar, Dr. Avaya Kumar Nayak, presented a brief report of the institution highlighting the various achievements of the University in the past one year.

On this occasion, Justice V. Gopala Gowda, Dr. AchyutaSamanta, Eminent Indian Educationist and Philanthropist, Member of Parliament, and Dr.Tessy Thomas, Distinguished Scientist & Director General-Aeronautical Systems (AS), DRDO were conferred with Honoris Causa.

163 scholars received their doctorate degrees, 1 DSc and 1 DLit, and 99 students were awarded gold medals across various disciplines.