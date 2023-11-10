New Delhi files appeal against death sentence to eight Indians in Qatar

External Affairs Ministry has said, further legal steps are being pursued in the matter of death penalty to eight Indians awarded by a Qatar court and an appeal has been filed. Briefing media in New Delhi last evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, the judgement by a Qatar court is confidential and has only been shared with the legal team. He urged everyone not to engage in speculation, considering the sensitive nature of the case.

Mr. Bagchi added that Ministry will remain engaged with the Qatari authorities on this matter and will continue to extend all legal and consular assistance. On 7th November, Indian Embassy in Doha received another consular access to the detainees. Mr. Bagchi said, they are in touch with the family members of the detainees and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met them earlier this month in New Delhi.

On the Israel-Hamas conflict, India urged both the sides to eschew violence, de-escalate the situation and create conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue. Mr Bagchi said, India has made its position clear on the Hamas-Israel conflict on multiple occasions including during the UN General Assembly debate on October 27. He said, India has strongly condemned the horrific attack on Israel, urged the need for zero tolerance for terrorism and called for immediate and unconditional release of hostages. The Spokesperson said, India has also conveyed its deep concern at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the increasing civilian toll and welcomed efforts to de-escalate the situation and provide humanitarian assistance. He said, India has also sent 38 tonnes of humanitarian relief material and emphasised the need for strict observance of international humanitarian law.

Replying to another query on reports of Indian workers replacing Palestinians in Israel, Mr Bagchi said New Delhi has been working towards giving citizens access to a global workplace. He said India is in discussion to try and get into mobility agreements with a number of countries. He informed that a number of workers are employed in Israel, especially in the caregiver sector, and New Delhi has been discussing a bilateral framework in the construction and caregiver sectors. He added that this is a long-term initiative.

On terror threats to Air India, the spokesperson said India strongly condemns such terrorist threats. He said New Delhi has been engaged with foreign governments on the activities of radical and terrorist elements that have been inciting violence and intimidation. He said India will continue to press these governments to deny spaces to such extremist elements.