Nepal records 61 % voter turnout in elections, says Election Commission

In Nepal, the Election Commission has said that the nationwide voter turnout in the elections for the members of the House of Representatives and seven provincial assemblies was around 61 percent.

Addressing a press briefing organized at the EC headquarters in Kathmandu last evening, November 20, Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said the turnout percentage may slightly increase as they continue receiving details from districts across the country.

The voter turnout in the twin elections is lower as compared to the past two elections. The nationwide turnout in the elections held in 2013 stood at 77 percent while the turnout in the 2017 elections was 78 percent.

According to Chief Election Commissioner, the elections were held largely in a peaceful manner with the enthusiastic participation of voters except for a “few minor incidents” aimed at foiling the election process.

The counting of votes has begun since last night amid tight security.