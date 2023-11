Kathmandu: Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ left for the earthquake-affected areas along with doctors and aid materials this morning.According to Govinda Acharya, PM’s Press Advisor, PM Prachanda is accompanied by a team of 16 medical doctors from the Nepali Army along with treatment materials.

Similarly, PM Prachanda has instructed to transport immediately the medicine and tarpaulin to Chaurjahari and Surkhet via Nepal Airlines aircraft for the use of the quake affected people.