Srinagar Smart City takes the green route with Tata Motors Ultra EV electric buses

Srinagar: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced that it has supplied the first batch of state-of-the art Ultra EV air-conditioned electric buses to Srinagar Smart City Limited, via TML Smart City Mobility Solutions (J&K) Pvt Ltd, a Tata Motors Group company. The delivery of the electric buses is a part of its larger order to supply, maintain and operate 100 electric buses in Srinagar and 100 electric buses in Jammu, for a period 12-years for Jammu and Srinagar Smart City projects. The collaboration is a part of an initiative of Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir to establish an environmentally and financially sustainable network of public transport for Srinagar. The zero-emission buses are indigenously built on a next-gen architecture, equipped with latest features, and powered by advanced battery systems. They are designed to provide a safe, comfortable and convenient intra-city commute across the city of Srinagar.

The fleet of e-buses was flagged off by Shri Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant General, J&K, Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, Shri Junaid Azim Mattu, Hon’ble Mayor, Srinagar, Shri Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary, H&UDD, J&K, Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir & Chairman, Srinagar Smart City, Shri Prasanna Ramaswamy, Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, J&K, Shri Athar Aamir Khan, IAS, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation & CEO, Srinagar Smart City along with delegates from Government of J&K, Municipal Corporation of Srinagar and Tata Motors.

Shri Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K congratulated the citizens of Srinagar on the occasion. He said the electric buses will change the paradigm of public transport in the city. He added that it was part of broader integrated sustainable urban mobility for the city. He expressed gratitude to Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi for the unrelenting support to the Union Territory.

Sharing his thoughts at the flag-off event, Shri Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, J&K said, “J&K has embarked on a new phase of urban development which will ease the congestion on roads. Tata Motors has partnered with Srinagar Smart City Ltd for 12 years, which will help in improving the last-mile passenger transport system in Srinagar.”

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Athar Aamir Khan, CEO, Srinagar Smart City Ltd, said, “Srinagar Electric Bus Project is part of our integrated Sustainable Urban Mobility of the city. This is for the first time such a massive transformation in public transport is happening in Srinagar. This will help decongest the city, make reliable, affordable and comfortable public transport available to our citizens.”

Speaking at the momentous occasion, Mr. Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions (J&K) Pvt Ltd, said, “In a time where sustainable public transport is the need of the hour, we are thrilled that Tata Motors has been chosen to provide a transformative solution to the commuters in the beautiful city of Srinagar. Our advanced electric buses incorporate cutting-edge features that not only redefine the way people travel but also ensure their safety and comfort through their journeys. We are not just providing electric buses; we are championing a shared vision with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir to offer eco-friendly, noiseless and emission-free transport solutions that align with the serene and pristine environment of this region. This marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to safer, smarter and greener mobility solutions, and we look forward to playing a key role in shaping the future of public transport in Jammu & Kashmir.”

Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 1,000 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 9.6 crore kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%. The Tata Ultra EV, is a cutting-edge e-bus that sets new benchmarks for urban city commuting. With its full-electric drivetrain, this state-of-the-art vehicle optimises energy consumption, resulting in low energy usage and operational costs. It offers features like ease of boarding, comfortable seating and driver-friendly operations, while ensuring zero emissions. Equipped with electronic stability control, electronic brake distribution, air suspension, Intelligent Transport System (ITS), panic button among other advanced features, it prioritises comfort and safety to its commuters. This electric bus embodies the commitment to cleaner public transport and is an ideal choice for urban passenger transportation needs.