Nepal PM Prachanda meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hangzhou, China

Hangzhou: On September 23, H. E. Mr. Xi Jinping,Chinese President met with Rt. Hon. Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Prime Minister of Nepal in Hangzhou. Xi stressed that China attaches great importance to China-Nepal relations and is willing to strengthen the docking of development strategies with Nepal to promote continuous new progress of the bilateral relations.

Prachanda said that Nepal supports a series of important concepts and initiatives proposed by President Xi and is willing to work with China to promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.