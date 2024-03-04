Nepal PM ‘Prachanda’ forms new alliance, cabinet reshuffle to be announced soon. PM Prachanda will induct new ministers from the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), Rashtriya Swatantra Party and Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal.

The widening distance between the Maoist Centre and the Nepali Congress, two big parties in Nepal, over the claim for chairmanship of the National Assembly has threatened the already fragile ruling coalition.

Prime Minister Prachanda held a three-hour-long meeting with CPN-UML chair KP Sharma Oli on Sunday evening (March 3) and reached a consensus on key fundamental issues for the new political alliance. This is the third time the two communist parties are forging a partnership after they broke down in 2020 and 2023 January.

Along with the Oli-led CPN-UML party, Rabi Lamichhane’s party RSP, JSP, and Janmat party are joining Prachanda’s government.

The formal declaration of the new coalition is expected soon. The announcement of the new coalition’s cabinet is likely to take place as early as the evening of March 4.