TPSODL Celebrates Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata’s 185th birth anniversary

Berhampur, March 04: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha Government, celebrated the 185th birth anniversary of Shri Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, affectionately known as the Father of Indian Industry. The celebrations took place not only at its Corporate Office, but also across its various other offices. CEO Mr. Amit Garg, joined by senior management members including Chief of Operation Services – Mr. Milind Prabhakar Kulkarni, Mr. Subrata Dey Chief Contracts, and Mr. Biman Ghosh, Chief Technology, Mr. Dyneshwar Ramachandra Dharmadhikari, Chief Technical Services came together to pay homage to the remarkable visionary.

TPSODL has marked Founder’s Day by kicking off Tata Volunteering Week-21, a month-long initiative encouraging employees to give back to the society. In an impactful gesture, over 30 employees, guided by CEO Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, embarked on a visit to Marillac Mercy Home, an old age residence. All of them, engaged with the residents, dedicated their time to interact with the residents, offering companionship and support as part of the company’s commitment to social responsibility and compassion for the elderly.

The event organized as part of ongoing Tata Volunteering Week Initiatives, reflects the company’s deep-seated values of empathy and compassion.

During the visit, TPSODL volunteers engaged in various activities designed to foster meaningful connections and bringing joy to the residents’ lives. From engaging in heartfelt conversations to singing and sharing stories, the volunteers were committed to delve into the heart of compassion and empathy, extending beyond the boundaries of the workplace. Additionally, the volunteers also donated essential items like groceries and clothing to support them in their daily lives.

“Our visit today is not merely an act of charity, it is an expression of solidarity and respect. It is a testament to our shared humanity and commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others. This visit is not just a one-time event, but the beginning of a lasting relationship built on mutual respect, empathy and understanding. We are committed to continuously supporting this home and similar institutions like this to learn, unlearn and uplift one another in the true spirit of humanity” – said Mr. Amit Garg CEO TPSODL