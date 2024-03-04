Tata Motors flags-off its next-gen, eco-friendly fleet of commercial vehicles to Tata Steel

To make Tata Steel’s supply chain greener with tractors, tippers and buses powered by LNG and Batteries

Bengaluru : Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today flagged off its next-generation, green-fuel powered commercial vehicles to Tata Steel. The fleet includes Prima tractors, tippers and the Ultra EV bus, powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and battery electric technologies. The vehicles were flagged off by Tata Son’s Chairman, Mr. N Chandrasekaran, as part of the Tata Group’s Founder’s Day celebrations in Jamshedpur. Present at the ceremony were Mr. T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel and Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, along with senior members of their leadership teams.

Speaking about the long-standing partnership with Tata Motors, T. V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel said: “This delivery marks another significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with Tata Motors. As leaders in our respective industries, Tata Steel and Tata Motors share a common vision for sustainability and innovation. By harnessing our collective expertise and resources, we are not only revolutionising our industries but also leading the way in environmental responsibility. Together, we are committed to driving positive change and delivering eco-friendly solutions that not only benefit our businesses but also contribute to a greener tomorrow.”

Speaking about the future-ready vehicles being flagged-off, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors is driving the global megatrend of sustainable, safe and smart mobility in India. Our green fleet of commercial vehicles will accelerate Tata Steel’s efforts towards making its supply chain carbon neutral. We have collaborated with them and their transportation partners to design holistic solutions for enhancing functionality, performance, connectivity and safety. Every aspect of these vehicles has been purposefully augmented to cater to varied duty cycles and special applications. We look forward to strengthening our historic partnership in our respective quests of reducing carbon footprint and achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.”

Tata Motors new age fleet of commercial vehicles come equipped with multiple safety features including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Electronic Stability Control, Active Traction Control and Driver Monitoring System, amongst others. The vehicles were handed over to Tata Steel’s delivery partners for transporting steel products and raw materials.

Engineered for a variety of applications, the Tata Prima LNG range of trucks including Tippers (3530.K) and Tractors (5530.S) will be used for surface, mining, and long-haul commercial transportation. As part of the accelerated adoption of battery-electric range, 28T EV Tipper (E28.K) and 46T EV Tractor (E46.S) are being deployed for establishing real-world performance, as part of Tata Steel’s logistic movement. In addition to the zero-emission trucks, the company will also start using Tata Ultra EV buses for employee transport, across plant locations.

Tata Motors has been developing and manufacturing innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery electric, CNG, LNG, Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. It showcased the widest range of alternate-fuel powered commercial vehicles at Auto Expo 2023 and Bharat Mobility Global Expo in February 2024 across various segments. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 2,000 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 12 crore kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 42 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions. With ‘Connecting Aspirations’ at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and ranks among the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that captivate the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, the US, Italy, and South Korea. By focusing on engineering and tech- enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company’s innovation efforts are focused on developing pioneering technologies that are both sustainable and suited to the evolving market and customer aspirations. The company is pioneering India’s Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by developing a tailored product strategy, leveraging the synergy between Group companies and playing an active role in liaising with the Government of India in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors markets its vehicles in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the SAARC countries. As of March 31, 2023, Tata Motors’ operations include 88 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, three joint ventures, and numerous equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, over which the company exercises significant influence.