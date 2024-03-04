Toyota Kirloskar Motor Posts Consecutive Record Wholesales Growth:  Sells 25,220 units in February’2024

Achieves a remarkable growth of 74% over the corresponding period last year, the company has sold 49,829 units in the initial two months of CY 2024, compared to 28,578 units sold previously

Bengaluru : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported its highest wholesale of 25,220 units in the month of February’2024, reflecting sustained growth and product acceptance by the customers from across the country. This also represents a sustained growth of 61% over the same period last year, where the company sold 15,685 units in February 2023. While domestic sales stood at 23,300 units, the company’s exports stood at 1,920 units in the month.

In the preceding month of January 2024, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly wholesales in India with 24,609 units.

Reflecting on the month’s achievement, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Our commitment towards delivering ‘Mass Happiness to All’ and maintaining a customer-first approach has been instrumental in ensuring steady month-on-month growth.

With this month recording the highest monthly sales, we continue to witness rising demand coupled with good customer enquiries from across the regions. Notably, the SUV and MUV models are at the forefront of this demand surge, with the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, and Legender maintaining their leadership positions and significantly contributing to our growth story. Recently, Innova HyCross set a remarkable milestone clocking sales of over 50,000 units since its launch in November 2022, underscoring our focus on offering customers a choice of vehicle that fits their lifestyle and needs.

We have begun the year with high optimism, we look forward to adding value and ensuring sustained market performance by fulfilling customer expectations with high-quality vehicles to meet the dynamic needs and evolving preferences of our customers. Continuing the momentum, we are confident that this trend will persist throughout the year propelled by the growing demand from tier 2 and tier 3 markets and ever-growing infrastructure which is creating newer opportunities.”

In addition to the sales achievements, TKM also unveiled the “Awesome New Car Delivery Solution,” a testament to enhancing the buying experience through innovative value-added services. This industry-first initiative, was rolled out by TKM’s authorized dealers, revolutionizes the way new vehicles are delivered to customers. By utilizing flat-bed trucks for the transportation of new vehicles from dealer stockyards directly to sales outlets, the cars arrive in pristine condition, untouched by road travel. This approach not only elevates the customer’s unboxing experience but also addresses the logistical challenges in rural and semi-urban areas.

Another thrilling ‘Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota’ has gained lot of popularity and is set to offer another adventurous off roading experience to the 4X4 fraternity in Northeast region during March 2024. This will be the fifth in the series that aspires to connect 4X4 participants with their spirit of adventure.