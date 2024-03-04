Apna joins hands with IIM Sambalpur to foster innovation and entrepreneurship

National, 04 March, 2024: India’s leading jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur. The MOU signifies a strategic partnership aimed at fostering innovation, research, and entrepreneurship through collaborative projects. MOU signing took place during the 100 Cube Startup Conclave organized by IIM Sambalpur. It was formally signed in the presence of the Hon’ble Union Minister for Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

The collaboration between apna.co and IIM Sambalpur aims to explore a wide range of innovation and research areas, spanning textiles, arts & culture, agriculture, healthcare, financial & digital inclusivity, tribal entrepreneurship, and sustainability. Their joint focus extends across industries, including technological research and development, sustainable solutions, FMCG, logistics, digital marketing etc. Leveraging strategic partnerships with alumni networks, industry associations, and government agencies, they aim to bolster innovation and entrepreneurship. This partnership underscores a commitment to sustainable business practices and inclusive growth within the startup ecosystem.

Nirmit Parikh, CEO & Founder of apna, expressed his enthusiasm, stating – “In today’s dynamic business landscape, collaboration is key to driving innovation and growth. Our partnership with IIM Sambalpur reflects our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and driving positive change in the industry. Together, we look forward to creating transformative initiatives that benefit society at large.”

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, said – “We are thrilled to partner with apna as this collaboration will serve as a catalyst for the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and a collaborative effort towards ecosystem development. We firmly believe that by leveraging our collective strengths and resources, we will create a more robust and supportive environment for startups and entrepreneurs to thrive. This partnership marks a significant step towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and we are excited about the transformative impact it will have on the industry.”

Aligned with apna’s mission to empower professionals and drive socio-economic growth, this collaboration with IIM Sambalpur aims to leverage expertise and resources to craft impactful initiatives benefiting the wider community. The MOU signing occurred during the 100 Cube Startup Conclave organized by IIM Sambalpur, underscoring the collaboration’s importance in nurturing India’s startup ecosystem.

As apna and IIM Sambalpur unite in this collaborative endeavor, they are committed to driving innovation, research, and entrepreneurship for the betterment of society. Together, they envision a future where startups and entrepreneurs thrive in a nurturing and supportive ecosystem. By amalgamating expertise and resources, they endeavor to spearhead impactful initiatives fostering sustainable growth and driving positive change within the industry.