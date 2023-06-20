Kathmandu: Nepal beat USA by 6 wickets in their second game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Nepal beat USA by 6 wickets with heroic batting display from Young sensation Bhim Sharki and Brilliant finish from Dipendra Airee.

Winning the toss, Nepal put the USA to bat and immediately reaped the rewards as Karan KC sent back Steven Taylor and Saiteja Mukkamalla in the second over of the game. The US batters struggled against KC’s precise line and length leaving them visibly uncomfortable throughout the opening hour of the match.

KC’s discipline proved too good as, the US’s stand-in captain, Aaron Jones and Nosthush Kenjige soon fell victim reducing the US to 18 for the loss of four wickets.

Gajanand Singh, centurion for the US against the West Indies, tried to take the game to the Nepali bowlers along with Sushant Modani but their 47-run stand was broken by Dipendra Singh Airee.